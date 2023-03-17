New Mexico governor signs Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act

SANTA FE, N.M. – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 7, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act, into law Thursday morning.

The legislation indirectly protects access to abortion, hormone treatments, and gender-affirming surgeries by preventing local governments from enacting restrictions.

“New Mexicans in every corner of our state deserve protections for their bodily autonomy and right to health care,” Lujan Grisham said. “I’m grateful for the hard work of the Legislature and community partners in getting this critical legislation across the finish line.”

HB 7 is sponsored by Rep. Linda Serrato, Rep. Charlotte Little, Rep. Kristina Ortez, House Majority Whip Rep. Reena Szczepanski, and Rep. Janelle Anyanonu.