New Mexico launches ‘Child Care Finder’ tool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has launched a new online tool to help parents find child care more easily.

The Child Care Finder tool allows New Mexican families to search through more than a thousand programs around the state, with filters for criteria like distance, age of the child, quality rating, tuition and even language programs.

You can access the Child Care Finder tool here online or on the homepage of the New Mexico Early Childhood Education & Care Department’s website.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement, “It can be stressful for families to find care for young children and we want to do everything we can to set families and kids up for success.”