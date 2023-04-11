New Mexico health officials report first child flu death of season

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health reported Tuesday the state’s first child flu death of the 2022-23 season.

NMDOH identified the child as a two-year-old Otero County girl, who died from a flu-related illness.

So far this season, there have been 233 pneumonia and flu-related deaths. The 2021-22 and 2020-21 flu seasons saw 197 deaths and 160 deaths, respectively. Meanwhile, the 2019-20 and 2018-19 flu seasons saw 254 deaths and 237 deaths, respectively.

The state’s mask mandate was in place from May 2020 to June 2022 and August 2022 to February 2022.

The health department says certain times of the year bring on spikes in respiratory illnesses but it can happen any time of year.

Health officials recommend staying up-to-date with your vaccinations, being aware of risk factors and using safe practices.