New Mexico Highlands University tackles social worker shortage

As the state of New Mexico faces a shortage of social workers, one university is working with high school students to introduce them to careers in the field.

NEW MEXICO — As the state of New Mexico faces a shortage of social workers, one university is working with high school students to introduce them to careers in the field.

“New Mexico is really a social work desert in some respects. And we really need to find a way to grow this workforce,” Melissa Riley said.

Melissa Riley is the director of the Native American Social Work Studies Institute at New Mexico Highlands University.

The institute receives funding from the New Mexico Legislature to develop better training for the current workforce – and a better curriculum for students looking to enter it.

Now, they’re visiting schools across the state to see what they need to do to help and spur students’ interest.

Even if social work isn’t their first career option.

“We do have some young minds that are very interested and very concerned with the future. They’re looking at community safety, looking at child welfare,” Riley said. “Those are the students we wanna open our doors to and say, ‘We need you to be a part of this growing movement to increase our social work workforce.'”

Riley says students often hear about social workers in crisis or turmoil. However, when they talk about the full scope of careers in the social work field, it opens their eyes.

It also chips away at the stigma around the field.

“When you talk about being a medical social worker, working with veterans, working with elderly and disabled populations, that’s when you see the a-ha moment of ‘Wow I didn’t really know you could do all of those things with a social work degree.’ It is piquing the interest.”

The Institute also offers training for students so they can get a head start on their careers.

“If you have the group, even the administrators or staff that are interested, give us a call. The New Mexico Legislature has been investing in the institute for several years now. There’s no fee. We just want an audience. We just want to see how we can make a difference here,” Riley said.

If you’d like to learn more about the Native American Social Work Studies Institute at New Mexico Highlands University, click here.