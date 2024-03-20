New Mexico Ice Wolves and fans team up for donation to Locker 505

Back-to-School Weekend: In this episode of “We Are Ice Wolves,” the team takes on their rival Odessa, hoping to secure home ice for the playoffs. The team also organizes a “skivvy toss” that helps the team donate over 1,500 pairs of new underwear to a local clothing bank, Locker 505. Locker 505 provides school clothing to K-12 students in Bernalillo County.

