New Mexico Ice Wolves: Peaking for playoffs

As the hockey season nears its end, the New Mexico Ice Wolves NA3HL team continues to dominate the South Division. They’re set to face El Paso in a school day matinee, wearing special uniforms that will be auctioned off for the Ronald McDonald House of New Mexico.

The event is expected to introduce many local students to junior hockey for the first time.

Meanwhile, the NAHL team is celebrating two new college commits, the return of their turquoise jerseys, and gearing up for a tough match against Shreveport.

Click on the video above for the full “We Are Ice Wolves” episode.