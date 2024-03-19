New Mexico included in recall of some nuts sold at Trader Joe’s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is one of 16 states involved in a recall of specific nuts sold at Trader Joe’s that are potentially contaminated with salmonella.

The company issued the recall Sunday and the Food & Drug Administration published it Monday. The company is recalling Lot Nos. T12139 (best before date: Feb. 21, 2025), T12140 (BBD: March 1, 2025), T12141 (BBD: March 8, 2025) and T12142 (BBD: March 10, 2025). These lot numbers reportedly have the potential to be contaminated by salmonella.

The product was sold at Trader Joe’s locations in New Mexico and 15 other states. Company officials say you can also identify the product based on the country of origin: India or Vietnam and the Lot No. printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches.

The product is listed as “Trader Joe’s Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (SKU Number – 37884).” Aside from the four lot numbers and that product, the recall doesn’t affect any other lot numbers or products.

So far, they haven’t received reports of any related illnesses. If you have this product in your cupboard, you shouldn’t consume it. If you have purchased this product, they urge you to return it to where you purchased it for a full refund. You can also contact the company via email.

