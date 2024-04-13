New Mexico is the only state where the immigrant population is dropping

New data shows New Mexico is the only state with a drop in its foreign-born population. Many immigrants are reportedly choosing not to live in the state.

9.2% of people in New Mexico were not born in America – compared to the U.S. average of more than 13%. The U.S. Census Bureau released a report on this earlier this week. The data was taken over two five-year time periods, ending in 2022.

“I’m surprised too that we were the only state, that surprised me,” New Mexico State University Professor Chris Erickson said.

Erickson studies the border and the economy. He says the increase in migrants coming to the U.S. shows people believe there are worthwhile opportunities – but perhaps not in New Mexico.

“A primary driver of immigration is economic opportunity,” Erickson said. “New Mexico has not done as well since the Great Recession, since 2008. We have a relatively low per-capita income, ranked 44th in terms of disposable income. Jobs are relatively low-paying, and there aren’t abundant jobs.”

Erickson says immigrants may feel they’ll make less money in the state.

Tommy Lopez: “Is there an issue with New Mexico’s reputation when migrants think about whether to stay?”

Chris Erickson: “I think there is, and New Mexico, unfortunately, developed a reputation as not being particularly business friendly. I think that reputation is not fair.”

Erickson also pointed out another trend.

“There’s a phenomenon referred to as the bright light syndrome, where immigrants will tend to move to places they’ve heard of,” Erickson said.

Erickson says immigrants often go where they know there are people from their home country. He mentioned that many immigrants come for tech jobs and other states have more of those, including Texas, which has seen a 25% increase in foreign-born residents.

Erickson and others at NMSU are working on a plan for the Santa Teresa area of southern New Mexico. The goal is to figure out how to make way for long-term growth there as more people enter the country.