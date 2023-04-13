New Mexico, JUUL settle youth vaping lawsuit for $17M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office said JUUL will pay the state $17 million to settle a youth vaping lawsuit.

New Mexico will receive $17,082,607 to settle a lawsuit over JUUL’s allegedly unlawful youth advertising practices.

AG Raul Torrez was one of seven attorneys general to settle with JUUL. The attorneys general settled Wednesday for $462 million – the company’s largest settlement yet in a case like this.

In New Mexico, the money will fund programs and research supporting the prevention and reduction of youth e-cigarette use. The money will fund research into e-cigarette health effects.

The settlement also means JUUL cannot:

Show people under 35 in their advertising

Promote their products on any media that could be shared on social media or shown solely to an underage group

Use cartoons for promotional activities

Place any ads on public transport or within 1,000 feet of any elementary, middle or high school or any public playground

Stores will have to secure JUUL products behind the counter. The company will also need to verify a person’s age when directly selling or promoting products online.

AG Torrez said these terms are binding on JUUL. It also applies to any of their businesses that sell nicotine products.

Nearby Colorado will get $31.7 million from this settlement. The other payouts include: