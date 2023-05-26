New Mexico lakes, reservoirs ready for Memorial Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico’s lakes and reservoirs look better than they have in a long time.

Campers and tents are already lining the shores as folks get ready for the holiday weekend.

“You can expect crowds for sure and if you don’t have a reservation, you might have a slim chance of getting in,” said Wendy Mason, a marketing manager for New Mexico state parks.

Memorial Day weekend is pretty much synonymous with camping and hanging out on the lake.

Mason says this year, the lakes in the state are more than ready for New Mexicans looking for a getaway.

“All of our lakes are significantly higher than they were before. Elephant Butte is up at 25% capacity, last year I believe it was 13%. So you will see a significant difference at all of our lakes,” said Mason.

Navajo Lake is also filling up to record levels – their Facebook page says the lake saw another 40 feet of water, and they had to extend their docks further onto shore.

In Las Vegas, Storrie Lake will reopen their boat ramp on Friday for the first time since 2021.

Mason says the lake finally has enough water in it for boats again, but some lakes have a little too much water. The state park’s website says Lea Lake’s Day Use Area at Bottomless Lakes State Park are closed due to flooding.

Even at the open state parks and lakes people should be careful, especially close to shore.

“On the lakes you are going to want to keep an eye out for any debris that may be in the water. Water hasn’t been in a lot of these areas in a couple of years in some cases, so there may be some snags under the water, so you really need to be careful,” said Mason.

Mason adds if you are going out on the water this weekend be sure to wear a life jacket. There have already been four drownings at state parks this year, and they don’t want that number to go up this holiday weekend.