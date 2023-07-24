New Mexico lawmakers discuss artificial intelligence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The use of artificial intelligence is exploding, and it’s more accessible than ever before. But with new opportunities come real challenges.

For example, ChatGPT gives all of us easy access to generative artificial intelligence. Its capabilities were front and center for lawmakers Monday – the good and the cautionary.

“It’s not just spitting out information, spitting out numbers. It seems like an empathetic, wholly interested in you person on the other side of this,” said Melanie Moses, with the Department of Computer Science. “I think the main concern here is to worry about unintended consequences. We don’t know where this technology is headed.”

It finds solutions to problems, and even puts it in terms we all understand. You can ask it how to change your oil, or have it write your child’s five-page essay.

“These generative tools make it really easy to write reports, to gather new information, and that could be a very useful tool,” Moses said. “The two main problems with that is some of the information will be false, and you won’t know what it is. These tools make information up all the time.”

Intentionally or not, disinformation is a more pressing issue. Especially, in the political landscape in campaigns, or even attack ads.

“Can we detect disinformation? At this time, no system currently exists to detect disinformation,” said Joshua Garland with the Arizona State University.

But what the future holds largely depends on regulation, like what it will be used for and in what way. Something New Mexico lawmakers could have a role in.

“Create digital media literacy programs for New Mexicans,” said Garland.

HOLLYWOOD WRITER’S STRIKE

For actors and writers on strike in Hollywood, it means figuring out the role AI will play in the film industry.

“For the writers, their concern is, you take a program, and you have it blast out a script. Then we’ll hire the writers at a day rate, a minimal rate and that kills their livelihood.”

It’s why unions on strike want protections in place, creating guidelines and acceptable use of computer-generated material, while protecting jobs and pay.

“If AI writes a script, then they bring in a writer to do it, who owns that script? Who gets compensated? Who gets residuals for that script?”

While the future is really unclear, New Mexico lawmakers are trying to understand the role they have in what comes next – both with the strike, and statewide implications.

“It’s either we will help them decide what they’re going to be doing, or they will work with you collectively on a shared program of making the industry strong again,” said state Rep. Christine Chandler.