New Mexico lawmakers hammer out tax deal

SANTA FE, N.M. — A disagreement between senators and representatives at the Roundhouse over taxes on everything from movies to beer has taken center stage on the Legislature’s last full day.

The deal took more than a day to get done, with only 19 hours now until the session ends. The solution will affect your wallet.

Both the House and the governor were sharply critical of the plan when it came back from the Senate, so they’re trying to cut the package so it will cost less to the state.

The group did much of their negotiating out in the open, even to the point Friday where Sen. Craig Brandt and Rep. Jason Harper were bargaining and Brandt said “make me an offer” on film incentives.

The deal will ultimately cost the state less, up front. Tax rebates are also still part of the package, so expect a check this year.

Gross receipts tax will still go down — thought that will happen over four years and not all at once.

Tax on alcohol beverages will go up by about 20%, but that equates to a penny or two per drink. That money will go to treatment programs.

Sen. Peter Wirth warned the panel that they were out of time at about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The last piece to fall into place was the film incentive program, which will try to attract more partners like Netflix and NBCUniversal — and focus on landing series that can shoot multiple series here.

It’s going to take a few hours to get the new bill drafted and checked for errors, then it has to be agreed to by each chamber.