New Mexico lawmakers introduce joint resolution to limit governor’s emergency order powers

SANTA FE, N.M. – Over at the Roundhouse, some lawmakers want to limit the governor’s emergency order powers.

Joint Resolution 8 would make a constitutional amendment to limit the governor’s ability to declare an emergency for 90 days, and would require legislative approval to extend it.

Both House and Senate Republicans seem to be on the same page. They say this bill isn’t specifically about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, but for any governor.

“This has to do with every governor, both now and moving forward, whether Republican or Democrat,” said state Rep. Ryan Lane.

Because this is a constitutional amendment, it does not require the signature of the governor. But this constitutional change isn’t just up to lawmakers.

If it passes, it will be on the November ballot.