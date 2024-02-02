New Mexico lawmakers propose legislation to disclose AI use in campaign ads

Some New Mexico lawmakers want to make sure any political ads are telling the truth – by requiring they disclose if artificial intelligence was used.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Soon, political ads will take over our TVs and radios. Some New Mexico state lawmakers want to make sure any political ads are telling and showing the truth – by requiring they disclose if artificial intelligence was used.

“I don’t think this is an anti-AI bill at all or law, because we are going to be living with artificial intelligence,” said Gail Chasey, House majority leader. “We recognize that, and I think the states are trying to put some guidelines around its use, and that’s really the intent of this bill.”

If creators use AI to make an ad – whether it’s for video or print – this would require it to be clear to viewers that what they are watching or reading was artificially generated.

Five other states already have laws like this on the books. If House Bill 182 passes, those who don’t admit to using AI could face both fines and jail time.

“The Secretary of State’s Office is supportive of this legislation,” said Alex Curtas, communications director for the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office.

Curtas says there are already instances of AI being used to impact the 2024 elections.

Before the New Hampshire primary, many voters got a robocall that sounded like it was from President Joe Biden – urging them not to vote in the primary. NBC News confirmed the robocall was likely made with AI.

“Probably the biggest concern for election administrators about AI and elections is the potential use of deepfakes and the, any sort of what I believe in the bill is called materially deceptive media,” Curtas said.

“We don’t want any of that going on here in New Mexico,” Chasey said. “We think the voters deserve to know who’s really talking and how things are constructed and presented to them.”

HB 182 has already passed one committee and is waiting to be heard in the House Judiciary. If it becomes law, it will be effective immediately.