New Mexico Legal Aid to host landlord/tenant workshop

A representative from New Mexico Legal Aid stopped by to discuss a workshop happening Thursday night discussing various essential landlord/tenant subjects.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Legal Aid is hosting a landlord-tenant workshop Thursday evening to share about the rights and responsibilities each party has.

These virtual workshops take place quarterly and inform about the rights and obligations each has. Legal Aid officials say this allows each of them to exercise their full rights within the law.

NMLA Managing Attorney Tom Prettyman says tenants should put everything in writing, take pictures and communicate with the landlord.

Prettyman shared more information in the video above.