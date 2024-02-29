New Mexico Legal Aid to host ‘Law-La-Palooza’ this Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What sounds like a popular music festival is actually an event offering free legal consultations in Albuquerque this Friday.

The “Law-La-Palooza” event is happening Friday at the Cesar Chavez Community Center. It is described as the largest legal fair in the Second Judicial District.

Bilingual attorneys will offer free consultations to people seeking advice on various issues. No advance registration is required and the guidance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

They will split the event into two parts:

Civil Law Consultations: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ex: Landlord/tenant disputes, bankruptcy, public benefits, employment issues, wills/probate, powers of attorney, immigration, contracts,

Family Law Consultations: 2-5 p.m.

Ex: Divorce, custody, child support, kinship/guardianship, visitation

Attendees will get to bring paperwork, notes and pleadings that qualified attorneys can immediately review on-site. Community partners will also offer information on services and assistance for people beyond just support for legal matters.

To learn more, call 1-877-266-9861 and/or email legalclinics@nmlegalaid.org.