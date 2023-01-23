New Mexico Lt. Gov. Morales sets office hours for 2023 legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s lieutenant governor announced Monday he will be holding in-person and virtual office hours with residents.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales’ office hours will take place throughout the state Legislature’s regular, 60-day session. It’s available for any New Mexicans who want to meet with the man second in command to comment on proposed legislation or just get help with a problem.

To schedule a meeting with the lieutenant governor, call 505-476-2250 or email James.Farrell@lgo.nm.gov