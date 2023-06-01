New Mexico Magazine discusses ‘True Heroes’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s that time of year again to nominate the people who you think are going above and beyond for New Mexico Magazine’s “True Heroes.”

The magazine turns 100 this year. This year is also their fourth annual “True Heroes” event.

You can see last year’s “True Heroes” by clicking here and nominate someone by clicking here.

Edward Graves, the magazine’s CEO, stopped by to talk about what makes a “True Hero.”

See Danielle Todesco’s interview with Graves in the video above.