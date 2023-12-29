New Mexico man accused of killing girlfriend with sword

An Alamogordo woman was stabbed in the chest following a Halloween party and later died from her injuries.

Police found a video on the suspect’s phone that recorded everything.

Arnulfo Flores was arrested and charged with murder for the death of Marla Thomas. According to court documents, Flores told police she slipped and fell on a sword.

Cell phone video obtained exclusively by KOB 4 tells a different story. It shows Flores starting to record the argument – then a struggle.

Cell phone video shows the stabbing happened around 11 p.m., but Flores didn’t call police until 7:30 a.m. the next day.

In the video, Thomas tells Flores not to call the police after he repeatedly asks her what to do.

Flores: Do you want me to call the cops?

Thomas: No, I need you to help me.

Flores: You’re not that bad, dude.

Officers responding to the scene tried to ask Flores what happened, but he wouldn’t say.

Flores: We were both drinking dude.

Officer: You were both drinking and then what?

Flores: She can tell you.

Flores later told police repeatedly that it was an accident, and that Thomas slipped and fell.

Investigators found a bloody sword at the scene, and signs someone tried to clean up the blood. A water jug and peroxide were found in the kitchen.

Thomas later died at a hospital after she was revived twice.

Flores is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. A judge ruled he will stay in jail until a possible trial. His next court date is scheduled for next month.