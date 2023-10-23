New Mexico marching bands compete in annual competition

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – 27 high school marching bands made their way to Rio Rancho High School Saturday to compete in the first annual “Bands Across the Rio.”

“In New Mexico we didn’t really have as many options for the marching bands to show what they have, and we had heard that a couple of the other marching band competitions weren’t going to happen after COVID. So we wanted to make sure all of our marching band kinds had the opportunity to spread music,” said Valerie Sisneros, a Band Booster event coordinator.

The district wanted to make sure students had an event just for them to showcase all of the hard work and talent.

“Most bands across the state, we start marching band in July, like the last two weeks of July we have band camp before school starts. Those kids cut their summer short, and we rehearse for two weeks and then once school starts it’s usually a couple of hours every day for us after school,” said Matt Casarez, a RRHS Director of Bands.

The competition had judges in each category – 1A to 5A – and the winners walked away with a trophy.

“It’s a great experience for the kids, it is totally different than football games. These audience members are here to hear the bands, and so it’s a real chance for the kids to showcase their talent, and get feedback from not only the judges that we have, but the parents as well,” said Casarez.