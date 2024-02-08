New Mexico health officials warn of uptick in carbon monoxide poisonings

The New Mexico Department of Health says the past few months have been alarming.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health says the past few months have been alarming.

“With the cold waves coming in, once in January and then December, we have had an increase in the number of people who have been exposed to carbon monoxide and going to the ER,” said Srikanth Paladugu, NMDOH Epidemiology Bureau chief.

According to the NMDOH, there have been 89 emergency visits and one death reported since Oct. 1, 2023. A 50-year-old man from Chaves County died.

The fact that carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas makes it even more dangerous.

“It is very important that people have the proper ventilation when they are using any heating equipment or are working on automobiles inside the garage in cold temperatures,” Paladugu said.

State health officials are stressing the importance of recognizing the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning – headache, irritability, dizziness, memory loss, and weakness are a few signs. If you feel nausea, chest pain, a rapid heart rate, or difficulty breathing, things can take a turn.

“Carbon monoxide is a really deadly gas, you have to realize what the symptoms of exposure to carbon monoxide are to avoid getting in that deadly situation,” Paladugu said.

There’s a simple solution – experts recommend installing a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

From 2017 to 2021, there were 73 carbon monoxide-related deaths in New Mexico. Officials are still working on the data from 2021 to 2023.