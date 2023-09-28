New Mexico plans to expand electric vehicle infrastructure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Electric cars are appearing more and more on our streets. Even if you are interested in one, a common concern is how and where do you charge them?

“We currently have 500 electric vehicle chargers in place, and we are currently slated to have several more by the end of the year,” said Day Hochman-Vigil, representative for House District 15.

The Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee said between federal and state funds New Mexico has millions coming into the state to add more charging stations for electric vehicles.

“We are working hard to make EVs more accessible to everyday New Mexicans. Earlier this year New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced plans to adopt an advanced clean car and truck standard, and this is going to reduce carbon emissions by 82% by 2032,” said Hochman-Vigil.

Following the Governor’s executive order comes a lot of work to make it a reality. State transportation officials said this starts with adding more charging stations across the state to support the increase of electric vehicles on the road.

“Today we have approximately 94 charging stations under contract spread over 42 locations across NM. That means by the end of this year we are going to have almost 100 more charging stations, all level 3, all able to help people coming to our communities be able to get to where they need to be, remove range anxiety,” said Jerry Valdez, the NMDOT director.

Valdez said they aren’t focusing on big metropolitan areas either, places like Jemez, Zuni Pueblo, Vaughn, and Elephant Butte are just a few on the list for new charging stations.

What about the price tag of the electric vehicles themselves? State leaders say those prices are coming down.

“The more we expect to see electric vehicles on the market the more we expect to see a lower median price. The state is also looking at subsidies and ways that we can help encourage New Mexicans to make the transition to electric vehicles,’ said Representative Hochman-Vigil.

Leaders are also looking at subsidies for vehicles or for people who charge their vehicles at home. Rep. Hochman-Vigil said they are working on a comprehensive package for this upcoming session.