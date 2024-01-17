New Mexico property developer responds to backlash over floor plan names

A New Mexico property developer is speaking up after getting backlash for their listings.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A New Mexico property developer is speaking up after getting backlash for their listings.

People in the community took to social media criticizing Abrazo Homes’ decision to name its houses after famous women in history.

Home and apartment floor plans typically have a name, but the ones Abrazo Homes have listed are causing a lot of backlash online. Some on social media said it’s not just the name, but the description attached to it.

For example, “The Anne” where Abrazo Homes compared Anne Frank’s view of the seasonal changing tree in her famous diary to the view their home offered:

“We have designed our Anne plan to maximize the view, we feel would be suitable for Anne herself.”

Or “The Harriet,” the property developer said this house was named after abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman who was “the icon of American courage and freedom.”

Several people started replying and sharing the descriptions online, saying someone needs to stop them. Others encouraged them to reach out and call them.

On Tuesday, the property developer updated every floor plan description named after famous women, cutting out the lines referencing them.

In a statement, Abrazo Homes says they have been naming their floor plans after famous women as a way to honor them since they opened 14 years ago.

They say they recognize the language used in the plan description is, “Insufficient and understand how it might come across as insensitive and lacking awareness.”

They went on to say, “It’s unfortunate that this oversight has diminished their sincere efforts to pay homage.”

Some of their other floor plans are named after famous places and different types of beers.

Below is the full statement Abrazo Homes sent to KOB 4:

“When we opened our business, we decided to name our floorplans after iconic and influential women to honor them and acknowledge their place in history. We have used these names for our floorplans throughout our 14 years in business. We recognize that the language used in the plan description is insufficient and understand how it might come across as insensitive and lacking awareness. It’s unfortunate that this oversight has diminished our sincere efforts to pay homage to some of the most remarkable women in history. In keeping with our core values of listening to understand and continual improvement, we’re updating our marketing materials to more accurately communicate our intent to honor these women.”