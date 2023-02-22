New Mexico ranked in top ten states most obsessed with UFOs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With Roswell and many UFO sightings, one would think New Mexicans are more fascinated than anyone else about otherworldly beings. But according to a new survey, that’s not really the case.

A report looked into Google search data to find out which state is the “most obsessed with extra-terrestrial life.”

Results have Vermont as No. 1 for most UFO searches with Wyoming coming in second, followed by Alaska.

The Land of Enchantment was narrowly in the top ten, sitting at No. 9. According to the report, over the last 12 months, Google searches for UFOs have increased 47% in New Mexico.

Indiana is at the bottom of this list.

Click here to view the full results.