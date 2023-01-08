New Mexico reps sworn in after election of House speaker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – What was expected to be a quick vote for speaker of the House turned into a seemingly power struggle among the House Republicans. And without a speaker of the House – no other business can move forward.

It was last call for the House as they voted a 15th time and finally elected a speaker of the House.

“We’re experiencing this Groundhog Day, day after day here of the disarray and chaos of the Republican Party as they failed to find the votes to elect leadership,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

It took four long days and 14 votes, and at the 11th hour, a 15th vote was called late Friday night. Tensions were running high among House Republicans.

House Democrats say they’ve been extremely frustrated with the chaos across the aisle.

“We need to be a functioning House of Representatives,” said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández. “We need a House in action, even if I will disagree with many of the policies that the Republicans intended to propose.”

The disruption put national security at risk and paused any new work for New Mexico and the rest of the country, but progress was made.

“The honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California having received a majority of the votes cast is dually elected speaker of the House of Representatives.”

Relief from both parties as California Rep. Kevin McCarthy at last won the speaker of the House.

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury tweeted a picture early Saturday morning saying:

“It’s Official! At around 1:45am this morning I was sworn in to serve New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District.”

And in a statement Saturday, she says she’s ready to focus on rebuilding the economy and continue working for her district.

New congressman Gabe Vasquez was at last sworn in. He tweeted out a photo and statement saying in part:

“It’s time to get to work for the people of New Mexico it’s time to put our differences aside and bring investments and good paying jobs back home.”

Congresswoman Teresa Ledger Fernández shared their excitement saying in part:

“We will continue building on the historic progress we made in the last two years”

She says she’s already working on new legislation for New Mexican farmers.

The House adjourned just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, ending what became a historic week in U.S. history.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was among the deciding votes to give McCarthy the speaker position. She voted “present” Friday night, tipping the majority in favor of McCarthy.