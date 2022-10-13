New Mexico secretary of state, AG issue voter advisory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Early voting has already started for the upcoming midterm election. New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver want to make sure voters know their rights.

They published a Voter Information Advisory outlining what to do if you suspect someone is trying to interfere with the integrity of the election, including coercion or making threats.

“As you know, threats to election workers have increased in recent years and election administrators have increased concerns that bad actors will attempt to interfere with this year’s general election,” Toulouse Oliver said.

In September, KOB 4 commissioned a poll with SurveyUSA. The results showed about 15% of New Mexicans are not confident in the state’s elections.