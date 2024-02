ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Shrine Circus will feature high-flying acts and all the family-friendly fun to Tingley Coliseum for three days of shows.

The New Mexico Shrine Circus is taking place February 9-11. All proceeds from the show will help Shriners continue to fulfill their mission in the community.

Diana Castillo stopped by to get a preview of the show this weekend. Click the video above or here to learn more.