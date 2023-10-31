New Mexico ski resorts prepare for exciting season

As cold weather continues this week, some folks are starting to count down the days to the start of ski season. A few New Mexico ski resorts even got their first snow Sunday night.

Scrolling through the Ski New Mexico website, you get a live look at every ski resort in the state. On Monday, two of them stood out. Taos and Red River both have visible snow on their slopes.

“The weather’s looking nice, so it’s supposed to get a really nice and snowy winter. So yes, should be great,” Red River Director of Economic Development & Tourism Max Khudiakov said.

While the Taos Ski Valley just got a dusting. Red River has a blanket of snow. But their slopes also got a little help.

“The ski resort has finally started making snow for the ski season. So today was the first day of their snowmaking operations,” Khudiakov said. “So, everybody’s really excited.”

Last year, ski resorts across the state got record-breaking snowfall, and some places even extended their season into April. With another El Nino winter on the way, folks up at Red River don’t think they will have to make their own snow much longer.

“This year, it’s going to be much better. It seems like we should be getting way more natural snow. So, it’s definitely helping a lot for the ski season,” Khudiakov said.

Another ski area — closer to the metro — is hoping to make its comeback this year. The Sandia Peak Ski Area will be operated by the Mountain Capital Partners this season.

But no matter where you hit the slopes this year, with such a good forecast in place, organizers say it’s best to plan your trip ahead of time.

“You definitely have to book everything you know, far in advance, especially for Christmas break,” Khudiakov said.

On top of being the first ski areas to get snow this year, Taos and Red River were both nominated by USA Today to be named the best ski town in North America. Voting is still open, but the latest numbers show Red River is currently ranked 1st and Taos is 13th.