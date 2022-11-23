New Mexico ski resorts relish early snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Every year, the Climate Prediction Center throws out a big winter season forecast, and this year’s prediction isn’t looking so good – experts say snow is looking below average.

So far, this fall, winter-like storms seem to be defying that forecast and New Mexico resorts are not going to let this opportunity pass them by.

Ski New Mexico Executive Director, George Brooks, says skiers couldn’t get to Sipapu fast enough for opening weekend.

“I talked with the management there, and they had a very good weekend. People are very excited about getting out and skiing,” said Brooks.

These days Red River looks more like Christmas than Thanksgiving, and Taos Ski Valley looks like a perfect postcard winter village.

Red River is opening Wednesday, and Ski Santa Fe along with Taos Ski Valley are opening on Thanksgiving.

While the powder is looking good, there is a potential snag.

“Well we are still short employees as ski season gets underway,” said Brooks. “Staffing levels are alright right now, but as we start progressing into the upcoming holidays, we are going to need more staff for all of our ski areas.”

And if you are looking for a job this season.

“So, if people have ever wanted to work in a ski area and has always had that as a dream, come on up,” said Brooks.