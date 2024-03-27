New Mexico ski resorts see lots of spring snow and visitors

SANTA FE, N.M. – There is still time to hit the slopes this season, and now may be better than ever. People who work on the mountain say El Niño is still paying off.

KOB 4 talked to some of those people and went up to Ski Santa Fe to see how their season has shaped up.

“Looks like we lucked out, lots of powder. We had a great time, it was a lot of fun,” said a Ski Santa Fe visitor.

Officials with Ski New Mexico say while they won’t have the official numbers until the season wraps up, but they are on track to break a new visitor record.

“Feels like you’re on the water, especially like yesterday there was probably like 18 inches here. It was like surfing, it really felt like I was like floating in the clouds, it was sweet,” said Roald Kern, snowboarder.

It may be spring but in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains winter lives on.

“It’s just really fun to get to ski something different and the scenery is just so pretty,” said a Ski Santa Fe visitor.

The Hill family traveled to New Mexico from Maryland for spring break, and they weren’t disappointed:

“By far better than anything we’ve done on the East Coast, looking forward to come back for sure.”

Especially with a storm that just passed through.

“In about a 48-hour period we’ve had about 38 inches of snow, and we got more today,” said Tommy Long, a Ski Santa Fe operations manager.

Long says, so far, they’ve hit 258 inches of snow for the season. More than this time last year, according to Ski New Mexico.

“Hope springs eternal you always want it to be better, but last year was really, really good. It was hard to picture that it would be better, but here we are again,” Long said.

Ski Taos was also buried in powder, seeing 44 inches of snow in the last 72 hours.

“This year I’ve been able to get a bunch of really good powder days throughout the year where if I get one or two a year I feel lucky. This year has been every couple weeks it’s guaranteed, so it’s been awesome,” said Kern.

As far as visitor numbers go, those are up too. According to Ski New Mexico, the state’s ski areas welcomed more than 850,000 visitors last season. They think this season will bring in a new record.

In February, Ski New Mexico reported that this is the first time in four years that all of our ski resorts were at or above normal snowpack at the same time.

Right now, Sipapu is at 113% above their normal snow pack for this time of year.

Some of our state’s resorts are even extending their seasons because of all the snow.

Click here to check out all the ski resorts in New Mexico.