New Mexico ski resorts welcome winter snow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – From Red River up north, to Ski Apache down south, every ski resort in New Mexico was singing “Let It Snow!”

“It’s been quite busy considering the amount of terrain we have. People are smiling and having fun. Fresh snow always helps, just gets soft and people are having a good time,” said Ben Abruzzo with Ski Santa Fe.

Ski Santa Fe got 8 inches of fresh powder since 6 a.m. Saturday. Right now, they have four of their seven lifts running.

“And it’s still snowing. So overall very pleased and excited for to get some snow,” said Abruzzo.

Further north, the Taos Ski Valley got even more snow.

“We ended up getting about 11 inches out of the storm total. So we’re really excited and building a lot of momentum moving forward,” said John Kelly, COO of Taos Ski Valley.

Even with this healthy snow fall, both resorts aren’t running at 100% just yet, but they say it’s a great start.

“It’s definitely going to make things a lot easier over the next couple of days, and we’ll be progressing pretty quickly. And have some more updates likely on Monday for next weekend. So hope to have a little more open throughout the week and into next weekend,” said Kelly.

Even with limited runs open, plenty of skiers and snowboarders made it onto the mountain, and are excited to see what the rest of the season brings.