New Mexico state officials to address new rebate checks

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico state officials will address the tax rebates and economic relief payments set to come to state residents this month.

The state’s Human Services and Taxation & Revenue secretaries will provide a briefing and answer questions about the forthcoming economic relief. It is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.

This will be the second straight year that residents will receive rebates and payments. This year, single filers will get $500. Meanwhile, married taxpayers filing jointly, heads of household and surviving spouses will get $1,000.

The governor’s office says the state Taxation and Revenue Department will send out $673 million in rebates in total.

For any non-tax filers, a relief payment option will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through the state Human Services Department.

The New Mexico Legislature allocated $15 million for those relief payments. If you’re eligible, you will have to apply for that payment, which is expected to be sent in July.

If you’d like to view the briefing on the rebates and payments, you can click here. The Spanish version is available here.

How to qualify, apply

Any New Mexico resident who filed a 2021 tax return in the state and wasn’t a dependent will receive the rebates automatically. There is no application to receive the rebates.

Taxpayers who received a refund by direct deposit on their 2021 return will receive the rebate by direct deposit. All others will receive it via a check in the mail.

The state tax department will pay out direct deposit payments first, then the checks.

The governor’s office says eligible New Mexico residents have until May 31, 2024, to file a 2021 tax return and still qualify for rebates.

Any taxpayer who moved to a different address since filing their 2021 return can update their address by clicking here or submitting a change of address form. The state tax department will send your rebate in the mail if your banking information has changed since filing the 2021 return.

