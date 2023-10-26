NMSP: 403 speeding tickets written 2 weeks into I-25 operation

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police released numbers on an ongoing operation at La Bajada on Interstate 25 where construction is causing traffic problems.

In the last week, State Police officers say they made 183 traffic stops and issued 197 traffic citations. 191 of those citations were for speeding.

State Police began the operation October 12. Since then, officers have reportedly made 402 traffic stops and issued 433 traffic citations. 403 of those citations were for speeding.

Officers said they only investigated one crash as a part of this operation.

According to State Police, they have focused on stopping and citing drivers who show dangerous behavior, such as speeding, aggressiveness, distracted driving and following too closely.

The operation will go on until construction is complete in the area. The full project is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.

