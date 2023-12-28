New Mexico State Police announces gun buyback events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with New Mexico State Police have announced gun buyback events in Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces, and Española.

All of the buybacks will be held on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Albuquerque Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro, Gate 8 off Louisana

Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro, Gate 8 off Louisana Farmington Harriet B Simmons Office, 101 W Animas

Harriet B Simmons Office, 101 W Animas Las Cruces First Baptist Church, 4201 N. Sonoma Ranch

First Baptist Church, 4201 N. Sonoma Ranch Española Española Annex Building, 1101 Industrial Park

People may anonymously bring in unwanted guns and receive Visa gift cards in return. No questions will be asked about who owns the guns or where they came from.

According to NMSP, handguns can be exchanged for a $100 Visa gift card, and rifles and shotguns can be exchanged for a $200 Visa gift card. Guns may be functional or non-functional.

“We are providing people a resource to turn in unwanted guns; helping law enforcement combat violent crimes where guns are used and aiding in the reduction of accidental deaths and suicides. By holding responsible voluntary gun disposal events like this, we can all help make New Mexico safer,” said Troy Weisler, chief of the New Mexico State Police.