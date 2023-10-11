New Mexico State Police arrest man tied to baby’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police have arrested a local man wanted in an infant’s death.

According to NMSP, 30-year-old Lawrence Gabaldon was arrested in Albuquerque last week without any issues. He was arrested on an outstanding federal absconder warrant for violation of conditions of parole.

Gabaldon is a person of interest in the death of an infant at an Albuquerque hotel. Police said the hotel room was littered with drugs and drug residue.

The baby’s mother is already charged in this case. KOB 4 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department, which is handling the investigation, but we have not heard back.

“I’m extremely proud of the solid police work by my officers and cooperation with the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office that resulted in this extremely dangerous repeat violent offender being taken off the streets of Albuquerque,” NMSP Chief Troy Weisler Chief said in a statement. “State Police is committed to making Albuquerque a safe place for all to call home.”

