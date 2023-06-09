New Mexico State Police arrest officer for sexual assault

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — In early May, a woman told New Mexico State Police officers in Gallup that she was sexually assaulted by another officer.

An investigation was launched and agents learned that the 22-year-old woman had been on a two-week New Mexico National Guard deployment in Las Vegas, New Mexico in July of 2022.

She identified 30-year-old Isaiah Cheromiah, who was a fellow soldier and an officer with the Grants Police Department at the time. She said that they had been hanging out and drinking together sometimes. During one of the evenings, Cheromiah assaulted her while she slept.

After learning of the allegations, Cheromiah was placed on administrative leave. State Police Chief Tim Johnson launched an internal and criminal investigation.

An arrest warrant was later issued for Cheromiah, charging him with rape, criminal sexual contact, and giving alcoholic beverages to a minor.

“I am deeply disturbed to learn that one of our officers has been arrested for sexual assault. The behavior displayed by this individual is completely contrary to the values and integrity that define a New Mexico State Police officer. We take immense pride in upholding the highest standards, and any breach of public trust is entirely unacceptable,” said New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson. “We stand strong in our commitment to preserving the untarnished reputation of the Black and Gray uniform worn by over 650 dedicated men and women. As a department we stand firm against any officer violating our oath, so we took immediate action to ensure accountability. We are fully committed to safeguarding the public’s trust and fostering unwavering confidence in the New Mexico State Police.”

Cheromiah was hired by State Police in November 2022 as part of a lateral recruit academy. He was arrested at the State Police Office in Milan and booked into the CoreCivic correctional facility Friday.