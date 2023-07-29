New Mexico State Police investigate homicide in Questa
QUESTA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide at a home in Questa.
NMSP was called to a home on Cabresto Road. Authorities say one juvenile is dead and a suspect is in custody.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
NMSP is investigating a homicide at a residence on Cabresto Rd in Questa. One juvenile is deceased and the suspect is in custody. Investigation is ongoing. More information will be released via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/HiYLT7D4Pa— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 29, 2023