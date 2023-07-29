New Mexico State Police investigate homicide in Questa

By KOB

QUESTA, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide at a home in Questa.

NMSP was called to a home on Cabresto Road. Authorities say one juvenile is dead and a suspect is in custody.

Information is limited at this time.

