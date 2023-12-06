New Mexico State Police officer arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico State Police officer was arrested over the weekend in Albuquerque on suspicion of drunk driving.

An NMSP officer pulled a car over at I-40 and San Mateo early Sunday morning. This happened after the officer noticed the car was going 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.

During the traffic stop, the officer allegedly noted the driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Then, the driver allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer and didn’t provide any identification.

Authorities identified the driver as New Mexico State Police Officer Edgar Madrid.

He now faces charges of aggravated DWI, speeding, not possessing a driver’s license and no proof of insurance.