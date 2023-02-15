New Mexico State Police officer charged with rape

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police Sergeant Kevin Keiner has been placed on administrative leave.

State Police Chief Tim Johnson said an internal investigation has been launched after he learned that Keiner was under investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department for sexual assault.

Keiner has been charged with second-degree criminal sexual penetration.

“Law enforcement officers are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and any act of misconduct by an officer erodes the confidence that the public has placed in us,” said Chief Johnson. “The New Mexico State Police will fully cooperate with the investigation. My officers work hard to establish trust in our communities, and we will not allow the actions of one officer to undermine our efforts.”

Keiner has been employed with NMSP for seven years and was assigned to the Uniform Bureau, working out of the Las Vegas district at the time of the reported incident.