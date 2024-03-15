New Mexico State Police officer killed near Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say one of their officers was shot and killed on Interstate 40 around 10 miles west of Tucumcari.

According to State Police, the scene is still active and they’re looking for the suspect. The suspect was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jacket.

State Police say the suspect was last seen on foot on the I-40 Frontage Road at mile marker 304 between Montoya and Newkirk. They believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. They’re advising people not to approach him.

Details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call NMSP.

Community Reactions

To the men and women of the New Mexico State Police: we stand beside you in these dark times.



Our deepest sympathies are with @NMStatePolice following the tragic loss of an officer this morning. The incident occurred in eastern New Mexico on Interstate 40 at mile marker 320. In… pic.twitter.com/aLIhkFLntU — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) March 15, 2024

I am heartbroken hearing the news of the @nmstatepolice officer shot and killed this morning. My prayers are with the department, family and friends of the fallen officer. — APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) March 15, 2024