New Mexico State Police officer killed near Tucumcari
TUCUMCARI, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say one of their officers was shot and killed on Interstate 40 around 10 miles west of Tucumcari.
According to State Police, the scene is still active and they’re looking for the suspect. The suspect was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and jacket.
State Police say the suspect was last seen on foot on the I-40 Frontage Road at mile marker 304 between Montoya and Newkirk. They believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. They’re advising people not to approach him.
Details are limited. Anyone with information is asked to call NMSP.