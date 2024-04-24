New Mexico tax officials warn about scammers sending letters to homeowners

The New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department is warning home and property owners about a scam involving fraudulent demand letters.

Officials say they’ve received reports about these letters going out to owners who are delinquent on their taxes. The letters demand owners call a 1-800 number by a certain date. Or else, they say, the state will seize their property.

Officials say they are not from the state Taxation and Revenue Department. However, Ira Pearson, the director of the department’s property division, says they look pretty convincing.

“It does look like an official document. It comes out and, if you’re a property owner, obviously you receive this and you’re scared someone’s gonna come seize your property. That is not coming from the State of New Mexico. Or any type of government entity,” Pearson said.

They say anyone with an outstanding property tax debt should reach out to the treasurer’s office in the county where their property is located. They also recommend reaching out to the department at 505-827-0883. That’s only if the debt is three or more years past due and was turned over to the state for collection.

“We will walk them through the process of getting their delinquent property tax paid,” Pearson said.

So far, only one person in Valencia County has received the letter. However, Pearson says it’s likely not the only one out there.

“I would imagine if it went to one it went to many of them,” Pearson said.

Property scams are common but this one is different, Pearson says.

“This was talking about actually seizing property. Other ones that we’ve seen, talk about helping them set up payment plans. They talk about walking them through the process or advising them,” Pearson said.

If you believe you’ve encountered fraudulent activity, reach out to the department’s fraud hotline at 1-866-457-6789. You can also email the department at Tax.Fraud@tax.nm.gov.