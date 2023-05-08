New Mexico Teacher of the Year honored in DC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a whirlwind of a year filled with pre-K lesson plans, New Mexico’s Teacher of the Year was recognized by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C.

“The whole day just felt surreal, it didn’t feel real,” said Tara Hughes, a teacher at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe. “I was with my 2023 cohort of teachers, and we were invited to the White House to celebrate education. We were able to talk about the challenges educators see in the classroom. We talked about how to uplift teachers and uplift education.”

Hughes said she also had important conversations with New Mexico’s leaders serving on Capitol Hill.

