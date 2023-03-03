New Mexico to end COVID-19 public health emergency by April

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an order Friday, stating New Mexico’s COVID-19 public health emergency will be lifted at the end of March.

The emergency was set to be lifted Friday. Then, the governor extended it until March 31.

On January 30, the Biden administration announced their intentions to end the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency declarations by May 11.

The governor said it was “similarly appropriate” for New Mexico to end the order amid the Biden administration’s decision.

“New Mexicans now have the tools to continue fighting COVID-19. While the state of a public health emergency will sunset at the end of the month, I urge all New Mexicans to continue to utilize these tools to protect themselves and their fellow community members,” Gov. Lujan Grisham stated in the order.

The statewide public health emergency order was first proclaimed on March 11, 2020 and renewed 40 times afterward.

As of March 2, New Mexico Department of Health data shows there have been 669,666 COVID-19 cases, 33,918 hospitalizations and 9,047 deaths. 648,537 people have recovered.

Numbers released on March 2 show:

75 hospitalizations (6 on ventilators)

8 new deaths

190 new cases

3,146 new tests