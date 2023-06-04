New Mexico United announces departure of head coach Zach Prince

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has announced the departure of their head coach and technical director Zach Prince.

“Zach came here in 2018 and helped build our club from scratch,” said United Owner Peter Trevisani. “He said yes to whatever was asked of him, from camps to the United Academy, as first assistant to Troy Lesesne, and as head coach/technical director. Zach is a living example of the mantra ‘Hard work and action pay off.’ He led our team to the postseason and has created a foundation upon which we will build. We will miss Zach, his wife Alex, and their two children, and we are excited for their future.”

Prince joined New Mexico United in the inaugural 2019 season as first assistant coach. In November 2021, Prince was named the second head coach in club history.

Reps said United is undertaking a thorough search for a permanent head coach to lead the club into the future.