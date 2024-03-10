New Mexico United fans celebrate season opener victory

New Mexico United fans had a lot to cheer about Saturday after their favorite team opened up the season with a win.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United fans had a lot to cheer about Saturday after their favorite team opened up the season with a win.

Janet Hill says she’s enjoyed watching the team since it first came to Albuquerque.

“I lived in the Bay Area where we have all the pro teams so then when I moved to Albuquerque, it was like – I heard there was going to be a soccer team and yes, yes, yes. You know, we need this to bring community together,” Hill said.

Hill said she never misses a chance to dress to impress at the games either, and says it adds to the fun.

“I love just being in the spirit and just enjoying life and I just love being a part of the atmosphere,” Hill said.

It’s the kind of atmosphere that can turn perfect strangers into lifelong friends, like Carlos Tenorio and Rachel James.

“This is actually our fifth friend-iversary, we met five years ago today here in the front row, we had seats next to each other and we’ve kept the same seats,” James said. “This is our sixth season, we are family.”

James says her United family has meant the world to her over the years.

“I can’t even put that into words what it’s meant for our lives they supported me through chemotherapy the family was there for me they’ve just become the most important people in my life,” James said.

For Tenorio, the relationship has been equally impactful.

“It’s hard to explain what a sports team can do to a fan base, and you hear people say this team changed my life and it really has changed so many lives,” Tenorio said.

James said it’s bonds like these that keep fans coming back season after season.

“The energy is incredible, I mean you just can’t match it,” James said.

More than 11,000 fans came out for the opener against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. United won, 1-0.

It’s going to be a while now until fans will meet again for a home game. United has three away games before coming home for a game on April 6.