New Mexico United hosts community meeting on proposed soccer stadium

It was almost a year ago when Albuquerque city leaders revealed the new home for New Mexico United could be heading to Balloon Fiesta Park.

That’s after voters overwhelmingly rejected a plan to build a new stadium near downtown Albuquerque. City leaders approved a lease agreement for Balloon Fiesta Park late last year, but the battle is not over yet.

Team leaders unveiled new renderings of the proposed stadium during a community meeting Wednesday night. They’re not too different from the ones you’ve probably seen, and they’re not the final design — but team leaders say they showcase some new features aimed at making sure the stadium is not a major disruption to nearby neighborhoods.

The current plan is to build the roughly 185,000-square-foot stadium in a parking lot tucked behind some power lines and a 50-foot hill. It’s roughly a half mile away from the closest homes nearby.

Designers also say they’re utilizing Balloon Fiesta Park’s existing traffic infrastructure, like the I-25 on-ramp. They also noted that they plan to add 200 parking spaces.

They say that the hillside will create extra standing room, potentially allowing up to 13,000 fans inside.

There are plans for new lounges, plazas, and concession areas, but developers say the room is actually one of the most important features.

“We prioritize the roof, because it’s the way, it’s one of the many ways we mitigate sound,” said Matt Proctoer with Improve Group. “And the city and the team prioritize picking sound systems, lighting systems, and a design that would minimize how much light and sound moves outside the stadium.”

New Mexico United is expected to invest at least $30 million to build the stadium. State lawmakers recently approved another $15 million for infrastructure upgrades at Balloon Fiesta Park, like new drainage systems and restrooms.

However, not everyone is on board. A sizable group of nearby neighbors filed an appeal against the city’s Environmental Planning Commission’s approval, hoping to block the stadium from ever being built.

Neighbors opposing the project say they’re most concerned about the noise and light pollution, as well as the impact on property values and even wildlife in the bosque.

Team leaders say they’ve taken those concerns seriously.

“We’re doing our best to articulate that we’re listening, and we’re making changes based on their recommendations,” said Ron Patel, president of New Mexico United. “You know, ultimately, if there’s 50 or 100 that are opposed to it, there’s many, many more that are for it. That doesn’t mean don’t listen to those folks. But listen to what their concerns are, and see what we can do to accommodate some of those concerns.”

The Environmental Planning Commission is expected to make a decision on the neighbors’ appeal one week from Thursday — potentially delaying the entire project. United is hosting another community meeting to discuss their plans next Wednesday.