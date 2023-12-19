New Mexico United releases 2024 schedule
To kick off the 2024 season, United will take to the pitch six years to the date after they debuted.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United released its schedule for the 2024 season, which will begin with the sixth anniversary of their debut as a club.
The 2024 New Mexico United season begins March 9, 2024, six years to the day after they first took to the field. Instead of Fresno FC, they’ll face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for Retro Night at home.
That match will kick off a 34-match regular season with 22 matches against United’s Western Conference foes and 12 non-conference matches.
Here is the full 2024 schedule (home games in bold):
- Retro Night vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds – March 9
- Rhode Island FC – March 16
- Charleston Battery – March 23
- Phoenix Rising FC – March 30
- United in Our Abilities Night vs. El Paso Locomotive FC – April 6
- North Carolina FC – April 20
- Tampa Bay Rowdies – April 27
- Las Vegas Lights FC – May 4
- Meow Wolf Night vs. Oakland Roots FC – May 11
- Soccer Salutes Service Night vs. San Antonio FC – May 25
- Monterey Bay FC – June 2
- School’s Out Night vs. Hartford Athletic – June 8
- Memphis 901 FC – June 15
- Pride on the Pitch Night vs. Colorado Springs – June 22
- San Antonio FC – June 29
- 4th of July Celebration vs. Orange County SC – July 3
- United in Health Night vs. Sacramento Republic – July 6
- Celebrating Black Excellence Night vs. Birmingham Legion – July 20
- El Paso Locomotive FC – July 27
- Noche de la Gente vs. Las Vegas Lights FC – July 31
- Marvel Superhero Night vs. Louisville City FC – August 3
- Indy Eleven – August 11
- Inspiring Women’s Night vs. FC Tulsa – August 14
- Nonprofit Night vs. Monterey Bay FC – August 17
- Colorado Springs – August 24
- Oakland Roots SC – August 31
- Celebracion de Nuevo Mexico vs. Miami FC – September 6
- Detroit City – September 14
- Indigenous Peoples Night vs. Loudoun United FC – September 22
- Sacramento Republic – September 29
- Kick Out Cancer Night vs. Phoenix Rising FC – October 9
- FC Tulsa – October 12
- Orange County SC – October 19
- Blackout Night vs. Memphis 901 FC – October 26
For more details on the 2024 season, click here.