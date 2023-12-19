New Mexico United releases 2024 schedule

To kick off the 2024 season, United will take to the pitch six years to the date after they debuted.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United released its schedule for the 2024 season, which will begin with the sixth anniversary of their debut as a club.

The 2024 New Mexico United season begins March 9, 2024, six years to the day after they first took to the field. Instead of Fresno FC, they’ll face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for Retro Night at home.

That match will kick off a 34-match regular season with 22 matches against United’s Western Conference foes and 12 non-conference matches.

Here is the full 2024 schedule (home games in bold):

Retro Night vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds – March 9

Rhode Island FC – March 16

Charleston Battery – March 23

Phoenix Rising FC – March 30

United in Our Abilities Night vs. El Paso Locomotive FC – April 6

North Carolina FC – April 20

Tampa Bay Rowdies – April 27

Las Vegas Lights FC – May 4

Meow Wolf Night vs. Oakland Roots FC – May 11

Soccer Salutes Service Night vs. San Antonio FC – May 25

Monterey Bay FC – June 2

School’s Out Night vs. Hartford Athletic – June 8

Memphis 901 FC – June 15

Pride on the Pitch Night vs. Colorado Springs – June 22

San Antonio FC – June 29

4th of July Celebration vs. Orange County SC – July 3

United in Health Night vs. Sacramento Republic – July 6

Celebrating Black Excellence Night vs. Birmingham Legion – July 20

El Paso Locomotive FC – July 27

Noche de la Gente vs. Las Vegas Lights FC – July 31

Marvel Superhero Night vs. Louisville City FC – August 3

Indy Eleven – August 11

Inspiring Women’s Night vs. FC Tulsa – August 14

Nonprofit Night vs. Monterey Bay FC – August 17

Colorado Springs – August 24

Oakland Roots SC – August 31

Celebracion de Nuevo Mexico vs. Miami FC – September 6

Detroit City – September 14

Indigenous Peoples Night vs. Loudoun United FC – September 22

Sacramento Republic – September 29

Kick Out Cancer Night vs. Phoenix Rising FC – October 9

FC Tulsa – October 12

Orange County SC – October 19

Blackout Night vs. Memphis 901 FC – October 26

