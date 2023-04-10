New Mexico United sets flat rate for US Open Cup tickets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United is offering one, flat rate for tickets to their April 26 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup home match against Phoenix Rising FC.

All tickets will be $19 each, no matter if it’s the front row, club seats or “anywhere in between.” Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

“We want to give fans the opportunity to see the game in a way that they normally might not be able to,” said NM United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani. “Making every ticket $19 for this exciting night is a way to open the door to new viewpoints and experiences, and a great opportunity for someone who has never seen a match before to come on out for the first time. Bring your friends!”

Many sections of the stadium are $19 a ticket for United’s regular-season matches. However, the club says this is one of the only times where you can get any seat for $19 a piece.

New Mexico United kicks off its regular season at home this Saturday against San Diego Loyal SC. The match kicks off at 7 p.m.

