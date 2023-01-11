New Mexico United to host open tryouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico United is hosting open tryouts for the first time since 2018.

United has signed two players in the past: Josh Goss and Phillip Beigl.

Any potential players will be invited into preseason season, starting at the end of January.

Tryouts will be on Jan. 28 at the Kraemer Fields near Gibson and Broadway in Albuquerque.

Fees for tryouts is $161.63 tax included. Sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

