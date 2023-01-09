New Mexico United unveils 2023 USL schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We now know the 34 matches New Mexico United will square off in 2023 as the club unveiled its USL schedule Monday.

United will get to face every other team in the USL Championship, beginning with their March 18 match at Miami FC. The black and yellow squad then faces two road matches against Oakland Roots and Monterey Bay FC, April 1 and 8 respectively, before their April 15 home opener against San Diego Loyal.

United and Loyal will look to find a winner in their match. Last year, they tied in each of their two matches. Their May 7 match ended in a 1-1 tie and their October 9 match ended in a 3-3 tie.

Local rival El Paso Locomotive will play United at Rio Grande Credit Union Field in Albuquerque on June 3. Then, Phoenix Rising will visit Albuquerque to play United on June 21.

New Mexico United’s newly-unveiled 2023 USL schedule also includes two other big home matches: The August 12 match against reigning champions San Antonio FC and the October 14 season finale against Memphis 901 FC.

All but eight of United’s matches fall on a Saturday.

Five Wednesday matches

May 17 at Loudoun United, June 21 at home vs. Phoenix Rising FC, August 23 at home vs. Oakland Roots FC, August 30 at home vs. Las Vegas Lights FC, September 20 at Sacramento Republic FC.

Two Friday matches and one Tuesday match

New Mexico United’s two Friday matches are May 5 at RGV FC Toros and September 15 at home vs. Indy Eleven. United’s only Tuesday match is the Fourth of July at Las Vegas Lights FC.

New Mexico’s full 2023 USL schedule is as follows, with home matches bolded.